As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Private Wealth Advisors Has Upped by $478,820 Its Position; Sap Se (SAP) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Cut Holding as Share Value Declined

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 2.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.54M, down from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $117.4. About 412,322 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems; 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of the Year – Small and Midsize Companies and SAP Partner of the Year – Database and Data Management; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 23/04/2018 – SAP Unveils Intelligent Product Design Solution and Network of Digital Twins; 04/04/2018 – Worksoft Surpasses 10 Years of SAP Integration; 20/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s SAP admits misconduct in South Africa Gupta deals; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ESKOM SAYS TO INVESTIGATE THE CONTRACT WITH GERMAN SOFTWARE MAKER SAP TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH THE COMPANY’S PROCEDURES AND POLICIES; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Probe Found No Payments to Government Officials; 26/04/2018 – Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with Cloud Solutions from SAP

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $12.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1775.35. About 2.56 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCESScoop from @JenniferJJacobs and…; 04/04/2018 – The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL Renew Contract For Thursday Night Football Streaming — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video); 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc holds 2,335 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.88% or 1.24 million shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 4,995 shares or 6% of all its holdings. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited invested in 150 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 711 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 3,113 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny reported 0.04% stake. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,978 were reported by Nelson Roberts Advsr Lc. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Com accumulated 5,909 shares. Regal Investment Lc accumulated 1,758 shares. Moreover, Drw Lc has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Texas Money Ltd accumulated 23,479 shares or 1.8% of the stock.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.46 million shares to 4.13M shares, valued at $516.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).