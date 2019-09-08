As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Pacific Global Investment Management Company Increased Its Holding by $2.22 Million; Wbi Investments Has Boosted Stake in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) by $745,068

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 350.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 62,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 79,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 17,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 1.95M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 126.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 1,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,236 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon briefly overtakes Google parent Alphabet in market value for the first time; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 15/05/2018 – Chris Ciaccia: Idk if it’s been reported elsewhere, but in Christmas ’16, Amazon even contracted Uber drivers to help deliver; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Associate owns 278 shares. Hendley And holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,700 shares. Westover Cap Limited Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 2,280 shares. The Indiana-based University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 6.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap holds 1.69% or 3.92M shares. Nikko Asset Americas reported 4.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hilltop Hldg Incorporated owns 0.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,158 shares. Lau Associate Ltd Company holds 766 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has 1.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,757 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc holds 2.1% or 23,590 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Van Eck stated it has 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 489,968 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP has 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).