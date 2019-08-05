As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Increased by $33.82 Million Its Holding; Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Position Increased by Tygh Capital Management Inc

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 40,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 422,339 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74 million, up from 381,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 525,591 shares traded or 77.05% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: AWS acceleration to 49% y/y revenue growth from 45% in Dec-17 and 43% in Sep-17 is testimony to a winning offering in a fast growth market. More good times for AWS ahead; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $826,809 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by HETE JOSEPH C, worth $50,100 on Monday, March 18. $25,198 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Johns Raymond E Jr on Wednesday, March 20. 1,000 shares were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C., worth $21,690 on Monday, May 13. Coretz Robert K. bought 25,000 shares worth $501,250.