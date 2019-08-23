As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, King Luther Capital Management Has Increased by $1.21 Million Its Holding; As Skyworks Solutions Com (SWKS) Stock Declined, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $1.16 Million

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (SWKS) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 9,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 17,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.73. About 1.45M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 681 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 215,657 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384.03 million, up from 214,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $55.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1750.03. About 3.69 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MLN VS $890 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon tests display ad offering letting Amazon merchants purchase spots across other sites and apps, amid; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens & Northern Corporation reported 1,754 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Advisory Rech Inc has 574 shares. Shaker Invs Ltd Oh accumulated 1,416 shares or 1.75% of the stock. 4,662 are held by Exchange Cap Mgmt. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 2,817 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 1.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,044 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 4.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beach Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.97% or 1,240 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) invested in 265 shares. Clough Partners LP holds 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 30,319 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,374 shares. Greenwood Gearhart has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cutter Company Brokerage Incorporated owns 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,242 shares. The California-based Hutchinson Cap Management Ca has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Src Energy Inc by 124,560 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 46,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,437 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn) (IJR).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – UPS Details Drone Plans In Federal Exemption Request – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Salesforce, Google and IBM – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Whole Foods CEO Says Grocer Launched Beyond Meat, Even Though It’s ‘Highly Processed’ – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Bezos Shares Amazon’s First Job Posting – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,490 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Bessemer Grp reported 690 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corp holds 15,179 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 23,301 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company owns 84,914 shares. Moreover, Fosun International has 0.03% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Oak Associates Limited Oh has invested 0.62% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Advisor Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Regent Mngmt Lc holds 0.55% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 19,905 shares. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 2,718 shares. Whittier Tru owns 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.05% or 25,478 shares in its portfolio. 992 were reported by Washington Tru National Bank & Trust. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Com Limited invested 0.14% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).