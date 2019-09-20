As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Kdi Capital Partners Lifted Position; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Increases Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 772.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 3,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,189 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93M, up from 480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.95. About 1.45M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 12/04/2018 – Erin Banco: SCOOP: Amazon reps visit Newark to discuss HQ2, meet Gov. Murphy and Mayor Baraka; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,459 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr has 1.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, New York-based fund reported 3,982 shares. Capital Global Investors invested in 2.47% or 4.11M shares. Cape Ann Natl Bank accumulated 201 shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.44% or 2,740 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York accumulated 2.83% or 81,655 shares. 332 were reported by Pinnacle Advisory Gp Inc. Clark Mgmt Grp holds 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,305 shares. King Wealth stated it has 2.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goodwin Daniel L holds 305 shares. Ranger Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Fincl Bank And Trust Of Newtown reported 181 shares. Moreover, Whitnell & Company has 0.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,388 are held by Capstone Fincl Advisors.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq" on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders – Seeking Alpha" published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha" on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq" published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Small Carriers Expanding Fleets As Large Carriers Reduce Tractor Counts – Benzinga" with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $932.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 7,135 shares to 236,017 shares, valued at $33.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A by 439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,911 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 8,185 shares to 84,069 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,439 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

