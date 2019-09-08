As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Js Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $4.27 Million; Paradice Investment Management Increased Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding by $901,347; Share Price Rose

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 39,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.28M, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 601,881 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.05M, down from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON JAPAN REVIEWS SHIPPING COST RULES; EFFECTIVE TODAY; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 18/03/2018 – Stanley Straughter: Amazon Scraps Plan to Compete Against Ticketmaster; 12/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: SCOOP: Amazon is considering integrating Amazon Key into Ring now that the acquisition has closed, by @benfoxrubin

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited holds 48,805 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 38,326 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lumina Fund Llc holds 0.27% or 20,000 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% or 815,173 shares. Pacifica Capital Investments Limited Liability Company owns 48,570 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Pnc Group has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Amer International reported 178,699 shares stake. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank accumulated 0% or 98 shares. Vanguard has 8.35M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 20,000 shares. The Missouri-based Enterprise Corp has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 26,810 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. Shares for $47.34M were bought by Welling Glenn W..

