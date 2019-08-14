As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Tanaka Capital Management Lifted Position; Tig Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Genworth Finl (GNW) by $1.41 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 119.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 351,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 644,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.385. About 2.24M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1766.16. About 2.56M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids Another Alexa device for another use case; 08/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue:; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Expands Prime Benefit at Whole Foods Market to 12 Additional States and all Whole Foods Market 365 Stores

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Your Office Mailroom Isn’t Celebrating Prime Day – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Prime Day Smashes Record: 5 ETF Deals – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

