As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Upped Holding; As Voya Financial (VOYA) Market Value Rose, Holder Kirr Marbach & Company Cut Holding

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 7,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 297,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88M, down from 305,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 1.40M shares traded or 10.59% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Schroder Inv Group Inc owns 3,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 510,447 shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Coastline Trust has 0.06% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Amp Ltd invested in 291,326 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.03% or 242,565 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Massachusetts-based Portolan Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.54% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.99 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus invested in 0.02% or 51,841 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.58% or 1.75 million shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) accumulated 40,769 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group holds 4.35M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $210.61 million for 9.14 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.38% EPS growth.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,444 shares to 30,239 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. 1,000 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares with value of $51,255 were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR. Another trade for 926 shares valued at $46,852 was made by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,498 shares to 25,943 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 42,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,875 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc reported 244,709 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 2.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grimes And owns 1,613 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 194 shares. Barton Invest Mgmt has invested 13.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company has 1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet North America Advisors Sa accumulated 1.07% or 4,002 shares. Moreover, Optimum Inv Advsr has 1.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,209 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd accumulated 461 shares. Mcdaniel Terry owns 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 639 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Granite Point Limited Partnership stated it has 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birch Hill Invest reported 4.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Ledyard Bancorporation has 1.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division reported 0.58% stake.