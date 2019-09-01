As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Melvin Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $29.98 Million; As Regions Finl New (RF) Valuation Rose, Forest Hill Capital Lifted by $518,742 Its Holding

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 37,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 435,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 398,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 10.22 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 16,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 182,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.62 million, down from 199,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office; 03/05/2018 – Google is trying to claw back shopping search from Amazon but is constantly fighting bad actors; 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 09/05/2018 – Parks Associates: 28% of U.S. Broadband Households Are Familiar With Amazon Alexa; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED ACQUIRING SOME TOYS `R’ US STORES

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (Put) (NYSE:KAR) by 110,000 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $21.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 848,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 86,652 shares to 347,136 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 14,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,322 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc.