As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Foxhaven Asset Management LP Decreased Stake by $69.01 Million; Matarin Capital Management Has Lowered Its Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Stake as Share Price Declined

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 38,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.39M, down from 99,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 31/03/2018 – Trump Claim About Amazon And Post Office Contradicted By AP — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time ‘A+’ IDR to Amazon.com, Inc.; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 16/05/2018 – i News: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness – but scores more products are still available; 03/05/2018 – Unlike Amazon, Google doesn’t operate an actual e-commerce marketplace; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH WHITE HOUSE PROCEEDINGS; 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 91,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 653,453 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, down from 744,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 467,822 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282458 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT 14; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282461 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 67; 23/05/2018 – CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC CKK.V – ROBERT WADDELL DID NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT THIS SHAREHOLDERS MEETING; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282451 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.’s Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 18/04/2018 – Scupham Named President of lvy Distributors, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282459 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT521; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Marrone Bio Innovations; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282445 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 39

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 40,764 shares to 426,699 shares, valued at $10.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in North American Construction by 27,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Evercore Partners Inc (NYSE:EVR).

More notable recent Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “What Waddell & Reed is looking for in a new headquarters – Kansas City Business Journal” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waddell & Reed, Inc. Introduces New Advisory Program – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waddell & Reed Selects Riskalyze to Provide Risk Alignment for Advisors – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 58,678 shares. James Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 115 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). 35,633 were reported by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 104 shares or 0% of the stock. Continental Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 264,705 shares or 2.13% of the stock. State Street Corporation stated it has 2.32M shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Moreover, Aqr Cap Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 468,529 shares. Oakworth Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 3,336 shares. 55,926 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.01% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Etrade Mngmt Lc holds 17,042 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 659 were reported by Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Fairfield Bush And, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,244 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 547,229 shares. Moreover, Staley Advisers has 0.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sky Invest Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.57% stake. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 521 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Lc reported 2,280 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Interocean Ltd Liability Company owns 7,343 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 156,889 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 17,363 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn accumulated 15,405 shares or 1.23% of the stock. 51,119 were accumulated by Suvretta Mngmt Ltd. Weitz Invest, Nebraska-based fund reported 15,500 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 15,207 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,510 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon Adds Two More Fulfillment Centers In Ohio – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morning Comment: Something HAS Changed – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.41 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.