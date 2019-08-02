As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $3.11 Million; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $936.00 Million as Market Value Rose

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71M shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Talking Markets: Amazon is Driving Ocado’s Deal Flurry; 07/03/2018 – SMS Assist Continues to Build World-Class Executive Team with Hiring of Amazon Veteran Peter Commons as Chief Product Officer; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying the post office loses billions serving retailer; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 29/03/2018 – Trump says Amazon is causing “tremendous loss to the U.S.”; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT PACT; 24/04/2018 – Locus Technologies to offer its EHS multi-tenant SaaS Locus Platform on Amazon Web Services; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring its own cleaners for renewed push into housekeeping. Via @Curbed:

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93M shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sentinel Lba reported 2,360 shares. Autus Asset Ltd owns 9,811 shares. Signature Est Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.46% or 45,491 shares in its portfolio. Trb LP holds 18% or 510,000 shares. Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership holds 4.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.29M shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,651 shares. Greenwood Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 111,134 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. The New York-based Md Sass Investors Serv Inc has invested 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stanley Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 58,295 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. Vestor Capital Llc reported 4.41% stake. Moreover, Crystal Rock Capital Management has 2.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,555 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 273,136 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 245,726 shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 6.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 79,421 shares. Hills Financial Bank Trust holds 74,488 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Investment accumulated 6,042 shares. 2,374 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Management Ltd Company. Washington Tru Communication holds 29,042 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.96% or 3,815 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 1.83% or 4,025 shares. Charter Trust holds 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,656 shares. Navellier Associates invested in 3,660 shares. Garde Cap reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Lawrence B holds 1.77% or 1,413 shares. 2,750 are held by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Com. Summit Asset Management Lc reported 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Firsthand Capital Management Inc has invested 3.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 253 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ratan LP reported 2,600 shares. Fayez Sarofim Com owns 88,842 shares.