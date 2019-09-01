As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Athena Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding; California Public Employees Retirement System Has Raised O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Position

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 13,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 232,810 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.40 million, up from 218,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $383.76. About 307,025 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 16/04/2018 – Think Tank: Could Amazon Be the New Sephora for Brands Trying to Get Noticed?; 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade of the Day: Amazon Stock Is Primed for a Bounce Trade – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 3,091 shares. Arrow Financial reported 8,805 shares. St Johns Inv Ltd owns 1,253 shares. Sunbelt has 1.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,332 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi reported 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 1.24% or 2.30 million shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 68,734 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakwood Cap Management Llc Ca holds 3.62% or 4,847 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Liberty Cap Mgmt stated it has 3.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 11,584 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa. 569 are owned by Penobscot Inv Mngmt. Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,061 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Co accumulated 873 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Corda Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,474 shares.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 10,876 shares to 250,497 shares, valued at $14.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 2,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06B for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,109.09 up 17.93 points – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,182 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 4,334 shares. New Amsterdam Limited holds 0.13% or 878 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 46,657 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital stated it has 0% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Harvey Inv Com Llc stated it has 7.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Account Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,274 shares. Philadelphia Trust accumulated 2,345 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mar Vista Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 153,639 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 52 shares. James Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). The Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.07% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.03% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.32% or 20,311 shares. Pathstone Family Office owns 38 shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in El Paso Electric Co (NYSE:EE) by 9,179 shares to 56,370 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manpower Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 16,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,041 shares, and cut its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (NYSE:SNR).