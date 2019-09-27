As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Advisory Services Network Increased Its Holding; Sfmg Increased Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $8.15 Million as Stock Value Rose

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 2,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.39M, up from 8,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $18.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1720.89. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – TO LAUNCH OPERATIONS AT FULFILLMENT CENTERS IN NORTH RANDALL AND MONROE BY END OF 2018, AND IN EUCLID IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 21/04/2018 – While some Amazon employees receive daily catered lunches and happy hour Fridays, these pups get access to some nifty perks as well. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan probe tests antitrust doctrine in new era

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 75,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.52M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $113.74. About 242,148 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

