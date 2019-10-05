As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Upped Position by $781,809; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Rose While Scharf Investments Has Lowered Its Stake by $5.15 Million

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 413 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM SAYS ON APRIL 12, ACQUIRED RING FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $900 MLN, NET OF CASH ACQUIRED – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 19/04/2018 – The surprising reason Jeff Bezos loves bad reviews from ‘divinely discontent’ Amazon customers; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 11,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 141,922 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.04M, down from 153,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $548.84. About 352,970 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $594.51M for 21.21 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

