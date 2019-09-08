As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Increased by $375,580 Its Holding; Ibm (IBM) Stake Maintained by John G Ullman & Associates Inc

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight is scheduled for Sunday morning; 14/05/2018 – Raven Connected Car Solution Launches on Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 28/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Wipes $50 Billion Off Amazon’s Market Value: DealBook Briefing; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 5,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 49,416 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, up from 44,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16.54 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 22,578 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 3.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 5,000 shares. Fosun Ltd has 2,769 shares. White Elm Ltd Llc accumulated 9,902 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust invested in 1.66% or 9,600 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd reported 353 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The -based Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Dc has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Appleton Ptnrs Ma owns 8,863 shares. Strs Ohio holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 302,692 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Company holds 1.08% or 8,608 shares. Alta Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 263,400 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 56,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,075 shares, and cut its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).

