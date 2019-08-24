As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Hanseatic Management Services Has Cut by $1.36 Million Its Position; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Value Rose, Proffitt & Goodson Boosted by $460,590 Its Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 19683.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3,561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.33 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 762 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 2,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Bezlio Releases New Amazon to ERP Integration Portal; 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 01/05/2018 – Amazon, Not Waiting for HQ2, Announces Projects in Boston and Vancouver; 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Capital Llp has 0.46% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Kemnay Advisory holds 0.39% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 13,786 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Company has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pitcairn has invested 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Rock Springs LP holds 455,000 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Convergence Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,540 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 0.15% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc owns 60 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Stephens Inc Ar invested in 12,710 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Diversified Tru holds 0.09% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 14,409 shares. Eqis Mngmt invested 0.07% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Fifth Third National Bank invested in 2,101 shares.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,339 shares to 195,679 shares, valued at $28.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

