As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Hanseatic Management Services Cut Stake by $1.36 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Maple Capital Management Has Increased Position

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 85,640 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, up from 79,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone Still Gushes Cash — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 762 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 2,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Pay is Just the Ticket for London Theatre Direct!; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 26/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime from $99 to $119, effective May 11. Last time Amazon raised pricing on Prime was March 2014. – ! $AMZN; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 2.41% or 160,833 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 0.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 530,708 are held by Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 247,157 shares. Hwg Hldg Limited Partnership invested 2.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 22,883 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Palouse Management Inc reported 18,550 shares stake. Ghp Inv Advsrs Incorporated has 49,758 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,876 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated accumulated 9.94M shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt Com has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,670 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr stated it has 4.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barrett Asset Llc has 214,493 shares. Connecticut-based Axiom Interest Investors Limited Liability Co De has invested 0.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,832 shares to 193,934 shares, valued at $22.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,990 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) by 554 shares to 1,635 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).