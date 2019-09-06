As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Glenview State Bank Trust Raised by $306,332 Its Holding; Ing Groep Nv Has Trimmed Its Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) as Shares Rose

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 199,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 162,288 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.21 million, down from 362,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $127.42. About 204,709 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $905.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $9.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1831. About 635,493 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWB, PYPL, ACN, TXN – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Soars as Forecast Above Expected – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 155% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.59 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Company reported 4,193 shares stake. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 8,001 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 81 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Cap reported 48,799 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 1.70 million shares. Shoker Invest Counsel holds 16,254 shares. 2,060 were accumulated by Boston Research And Mgmt Incorporated. Modera Wealth Management Lc holds 0.06% or 3,068 shares. 5,003 were reported by First Merchants Corp. The Missouri-based Bancshares has invested 0.59% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 10 owns 0.51% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 22,192 shares. Franklin Resource Inc stated it has 13.84 million shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Kepos Capital LP has invested 0.45% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 160 are owned by M&R Capital Management. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.23% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 270,418 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,886 shares to 18,468 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).