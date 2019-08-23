As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Chemical Bank Increased by $446,780 Its Position; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Increased Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) Stake by $357,750

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 25,014 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.92. About 720,904 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,311 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 6,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1799.38. About 1.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes -adviser; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL BOOSTED AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 16/04/2018 – Drug sellers get a shot in the arm from Amazon report

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall And Sullivan Wa holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,494 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 80,089 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 147 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Old Second Bank Of Aurora invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evercore Wealth Lc reported 3.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hwg Limited Partnership has 5.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Livingston Gru Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 621 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd owns 184,521 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Alps holds 5,765 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Naples Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 1,089 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Menta Ltd Llc stated it has 422 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citigroup has 402,174 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs Inc has 52,707 shares for 3.81% of their portfolio.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,643 shares to 40,855 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,277 shares, and cut its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 0.04% or 205,163 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 18,839 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of accumulated 119,827 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 4,051 shares. Gargoyle Advisor stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ledyard Retail Bank accumulated 74,120 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 21,523 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Community Retail Bank Na has 4,452 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Smith Moore And Communication holds 0.18% or 8,500 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 999,044 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 0.58% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Coastline Tru Company, Rhode Island-based fund reported 17,265 shares. 66,557 are owned by St Germain D J. Associated Banc accumulated 8,658 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).