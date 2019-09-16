As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Chartist Lowered Its Stake by $28.40 Million; Simcoe Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by $9.69 Million

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 322,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 407,838 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27 million, down from 730,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $604.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 45,250 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 15 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710.11M, down from 390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $892.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $34.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.28. About 2.61 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Office Chai: Amazon India Fires 60 Employees, More Layoffs Could Follow; 12/04/2018 – Trump sets up Postal Service task force as Amazon tension rises; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 30/04/2018 – The Curious Case of the Amazon Prime Price Hike: Fully Charged; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 20/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kidder Stephen W has 1,898 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock reported 2,394 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited Liability owns 27,228 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Tennessee-based Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd owns 9,517 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Ws Mngmt Lllp invested in 4,539 shares. Freestone Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shell Asset Management stated it has 44,358 shares. Liberty Mgmt Incorporated reported 3,638 shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mendel Money Management invested in 1,334 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc holds 1.76% or 8,473 shares in its portfolio. Drw Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 110 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.11 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

