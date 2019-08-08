As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Boosted by $7.51 Million Its Stake; Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose While Capital World Investors Decreased Its Stake by $54.52 Million

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 221,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 10.45 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 billion, down from 10.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $260.69. About 1.27M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 4,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.31M, up from 11,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shopify Is No Amazon.com – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow -5% despite Q2 beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 72% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $44.17M for 283.36 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4.59M shares to 76.78 million shares, valued at $7.77B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 717,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.53 million activity. $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 45,719 shares to 9,082 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 13,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,606 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).