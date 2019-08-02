As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Bridges Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding; As Nuvasive (NUVA) Valuation Rose, Sector Gamma As Has Increased by $3.62 Million Its Holding

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 1,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 30,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.51 million, up from 28,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $42.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1813.26. About 2.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses nearly $40 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 64,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 538,625 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.59 million, up from 473,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 230,639 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 02/05/2018 – NuVasive $NUVA will continue to fall in future periods. Competition has caught up with them and their procedures/products have lost their competitive edge. Accounting issues we pointed out were a harbinger; 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After lmpaction; 08/05/2018 – NuVasive Unveils Newest Additions To Early Onset Scoliosis Portfolio At POSNA Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert; 07/05/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® xlx interbody system | K173892 | 05/04/2018 |; 22/04/2018 – DJ NuVasive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUVA); 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 05/03/2018 NuVasive to Participate in Investor Events in March 2018; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Loss/Shr 53c

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 34,700 shares to 280,351 shares, valued at $22.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 43,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,635 shares, and cut its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NUVA shares while 83 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 64.78 million shares or 21.83% more from 53.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 22,384 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 31,666 shares. 88 are held by Synovus Financial. 766,000 were reported by . Td Asset Management owns 37,000 shares. Strs Ohio reported 3,800 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 33,140 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 9,097 shares. Campbell Newman Asset accumulated 0.06% or 6,807 shares. Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.09% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Knott David M invested in 0.05% or 2,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 50,848 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 4,762 shares. Blair William And Il reported 19,499 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 35,000 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 5 shares to 353 shares, valued at $106.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 9,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,942 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).