As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $450,340; Wbi Investments Lifted Its Chicos Fas (CHS) Stake by $446,964

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 106.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 111,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 216,850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, up from 105,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 2.54M shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES DOWN 5.9 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS: New Sales Channel Is Not Expected to Be Material to 2018 Results; 05/03/2018 CHICO’S FAS INC CHS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 08/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 7km WSW of Chico, CA; 15/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 2 Yrs; 04/04/2018 – Forever Fierce Revolution Emboldened by Chico’s Campaign Launches YouTube Channel With “Chicy Blinders” Video; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 77,758 shares to 77,830 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIH) by 2.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 112,400 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). 115 are owned by First Manhattan. Qs Invsts Limited Company reported 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd accumulated 100 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 105,800 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors stated it has 0.21% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Hsbc Pcl accumulated 91,477 shares. Smith Graham & Communication Invest Advisors Lp invested in 969,780 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.04% or 2.58M shares. Millennium Management Lc invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Mackay Shields stated it has 74,100 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Prudential has invested 0.01% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. $50,645 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares were bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY. $7,140 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares were bought by Baker Gregory S.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,835 are held by Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Tcw Grp Incorporated reported 187,564 shares. 501,183 are held by Adage Cap Prns Grp Inc Llc. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 1.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc accumulated 6 shares. Peavine Capital Limited Liability Company owns 170 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability owns 58,227 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 13,656 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 554,678 shares. Madison Inv Holdings reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Snow Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 0.07% or 600 shares. Farmers Communications holds 173 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company invested in 38 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

