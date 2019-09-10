As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Bellecapital International LTD Decreased Position by $1.45 Million; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Cut Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) Position by $24.75 Million; Valuation Rose

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.95 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $6.73 during the last trading session, reaching $198.67. About 1.66 million shares traded or 8.72% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 3,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $19.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.7. About 1.86M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts; 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PRIME-2 RATING TO AMAZON’S NEW COMMERCIAL PAPER; 27/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos said in a tweet that “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 29/03/2018 – Trump says Amazon is causing “tremendous loss to the U.S.”; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 13/03/2018 – Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage; 25/04/2018 – Ensono Increases Commitment to Amazon Web Services Excellence by Reaching 100 AWS Partner Network Certifications

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold 2.00M shares worth $392.00M.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 500,000 shares to 11.96M shares, valued at $1.41B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc A (NYSE:V) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $552.01M for 31.04 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One, a Japan-based fund reported 157,552 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Natixis reported 2,031 shares. Ci Investments owns 0.21% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 224,554 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 0.42% stake. Friess Assoc Llc reported 129,413 shares stake. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Lc stated it has 0.24% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has invested 2.29% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Capital Ca holds 1,780 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 23,830 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc invested in 16,000 shares. Gam Ag owns 133,814 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest has invested 0.29% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cambridge Investment owns 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 4,599 shares. Bamco Ny stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 98.46 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,108 shares to 9,713 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.