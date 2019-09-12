As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Bank Of Hawaii Increased by $488,394 Its Position; Todd Asset Management Has Lowered Carnival (CCL) Stake by $1.71 Million

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,523 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57 million, up from 4,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta:; 14/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon tests display ad offering letting Amazon merchants purchase spots across other sites and apps, amid; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 20/04/2018 – Mercury News: The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’s support for gay rights; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 37,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 598,403 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.86M, down from 635,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 6.24M shares traded or 43.02% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,210 shares to 10,535 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,185 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (BND).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.91 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.