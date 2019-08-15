As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Antipodean Advisors Has Cut by $14.24 Million Its Stake; As Red Hat (RHT) Market Value Were Volatile, Holder Highbridge Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $876.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $9.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1772.44. About 2.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 24/04/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMAZON WILL FOLLOW ANY REGULATION FOR TECH COS; 07/05/2018 – As retail continues its decline, one industry seems to be ‘Amazon-proof’: beauty; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video); 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 357,996 shares to 382,996 shares, valued at $18.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 413,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 12,265 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership reported 80,084 shares stake. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 258 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Corp holds 0.07% or 22,895 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investment Counsel invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Dynamic Mngmt Limited invested in 1,627 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Dupont Cap Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Td Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 136 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Hldgs holds 0.16% or 208,444 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp owns 14.36M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap owns 4,276 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 63,617 shares. 185,294 are owned by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Moreover, Cap Limited Llc has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 173,984 shares.

