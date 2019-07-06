As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Boosted Its Holding; Nine Masts Capital LTD Position in Costco Whsl New (Call) (COST) Trimmed by $1.44 Million as Stock Value Rose

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (COST) by 64.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 1.08 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance High growth plus big margins equals trouble for all other retailers; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company Tech companies claimed the top five spots again this year; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Acuity Brands (AYI) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss, Stock Down – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why You Should Hold on to New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SunCoke Energy’s MLP Acquisition to Lower Cost of Operation – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These “Safe Haven” Stocks Aren’t Worth the Cost Today – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, ACN, COST, AMGN: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.51 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 85,095 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 5,347 shares. Aimz Invest Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Asset Mgmt One reported 239,810 shares. Bamco Incorporated holds 268 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bankshares Co owns 19,347 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.41% or 663,606 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.65% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cim Investment Mangement reported 0.28% stake. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 235,225 shares. Montgomery Invest Management Inc stated it has 1,300 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Ser has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Carlson Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% or 1,100 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has 12,243 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,500 shares to 30,500 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 58,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Retailers Work With Amazon? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Doesn’t Dominate Online Retail as Much as We Thought – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Dig Deeper – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/25/2019: ROKU,AMZN,TRWH,PYX,UN,UL – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 15,216 shares for 6.05% of their portfolio. Pdt Prns Limited Com stated it has 17,203 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Moreover, Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tru Commerce Of Virginia Va, Virginia-based fund reported 1,132 shares. Willingdon Wealth invested 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clough Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 30,319 shares stake. First City Cap Mngmt Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 757 shares. Paloma Prtn owns 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 411 shares. Lone Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Ca stated it has 4.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Cap Delaware invested in 3.56% or 27,749 shares. Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evermay Wealth Llc owns 1.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,091 shares. Prio Wealth LP stated it has 2.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 5.47% or 1.89 million shares in its portfolio.