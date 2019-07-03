As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Decreased Its Position; As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Shares Declined, Canyon Capital Advisors Decreased Its Position by $202.10 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 38.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 8.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13.08 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335.63M, down from 21.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 3.90 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS WYNN BOSTON PURCHASE `NOT LIKELY’; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and lnvenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 13/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 15, 2018; 24/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #ICYMI MGM Resorts plans to a build solar array and shift to renewable energy as one of the main power; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 64.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 94,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.22 million, down from 146,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 15/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Media companies score as the Supreme Court allows legal sports gambling Plus, Amazon makes a move to increase diversity on its board; Lyft claims 35 percent of the U.S. ride-share market; and inside NYC’s crypto conference; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 02/05/2018 – Season Two of Amazon Prime Original Goliath Premieres on June 15 on Prime Video

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.59 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Mgmt invested in 15,667 shares. Lesa Sroufe And holds 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 351 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Llc holds 143 shares. Joel Isaacson And Co Ltd holds 0.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,825 shares. Drw Securities Limited Liability Co accumulated 145 shares. Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 651,661 shares. Burney Com holds 0.11% or 970 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 501 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel holds 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 526 shares. Capstone Financial Advsr accumulated 1,371 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 1,368 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 12,980 shares or 6.01% of the stock. Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dsm Capital Limited Liability Company has 3.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 118,412 shares. Stanley owns 200 shares.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,352 shares to 308,752 shares, valued at $110.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mongodb Inc by 75,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MGM’s profit will be $134.30M for 28.88 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 800,000 shares. 1,145 shares valued at $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 26,857 shares to 68,857 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 2.93M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).