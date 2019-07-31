As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hillman Co Raised Position; Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) Market Value Rose While Freestone Capital Holdings Boosted Position by $1.52 Million

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 217,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65 million, up from 927,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 1.75 million shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 23.13% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S MTS SAYS AGREES DEBT RESTRUCTURING WITH SBERBANK; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q NET INCOME 10.9B RUBLES, EST. 14.70B; 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q REVENUE 107.9B RUBLES; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS STAKE IN OZON.RU TO INCREASE TO 13.7%; 17/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS launched the first Gigabit Class LAA network in Eastern Europe in pursuit of 5G connectivity; 19/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS expects slight revenue growth in 2018; 25/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING OF 35B RUB OF LOANS; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 20/03/2018 – MTS MBT.N : VTB CAPITAL LOWERS TO HOLD FROM BUY FOR DRS

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1898.53. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Norquist; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers doesn’t make sense; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, a shortcut for wholesalers to sell inventory; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 10,987 shares to 5,285 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,312 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

