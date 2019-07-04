As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Decreased Its Holding by $2.85 Million; As Transcat (TRNS) Stock Declined, Polar Securities Has Upped Holding by $303,754

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Transcat Inc (TRNS) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 13,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 197,416 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 183,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Transcat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 12,646 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 46.73% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: SCOOP: Amazon is considering integrating Amazon Key into Ring now that the acquisition has closed, by @benfoxrubin; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta:; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software; 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 24,000 shares to 122,000 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s Next Big Thing – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Layoffs hit Amazon gaming unit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target fires latest shot in delivery wars – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure accumulated 360 shares. Hendley Com reported 1,700 shares. Spinnaker owns 814 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Northeast Consultants Incorporated owns 6,127 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorp has invested 2.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 264,137 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rnc Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Checchi Capital Advisers Lc stated it has 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Leonard Green & Prtn Lp reported 3,000 shares. Btim accumulated 1,004 shares. Orca Investment Mgmt Ltd has 442 shares. Moreover, Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 582 shares. North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors has invested 3.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,876 shares. Noven Financial Group, a Colorado-based fund reported 183 shares.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 59,600 shares to 80,300 shares, valued at $15.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,300 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD).

More notable recent Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q4 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Provides FY20 Operational Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transcat: The Best Tester Of Testing Equipments – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Transcat Expands Calibration Capabilities with Acquisition of NBS Calibrations, Inc. – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transcat Expands Its Southern California Presence with Acquisition of Gauge Repair Service – Business Wire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.