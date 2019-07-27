As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Partnervest Advisory Services Has Lifted by $354,220 Its Stake; Walthausen & Company Has Increased Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Stake by $947,540 as Stock Value Rose

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 31/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Australia from its US site to avoid sales import tax; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 16,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 92,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 217,140 shares traded or 12.51% up from the average. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 8.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c

