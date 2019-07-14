As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Upped Stake; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 02/04/2018 – If Amazon’s cloud goes down, the internet would be in trouble, says Reddit’s Alexis Ohanian; 16/05/2018 – NBC Chicago: Amazon has finished visiting the 20 contenders for its new HQ

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 2.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81M, down from 8.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 1.76M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,289 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Management North America invested in 0.39% or 2,298 shares. Clarkston Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 554 shares or 0.03% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.91% or 592,710 shares in its portfolio. Hutchinson Ca stated it has 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 238 shares or 0.81% of the stock. David R Rahn & Associates stated it has 3,342 shares or 5.05% of all its holdings. 3,595 were reported by Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 0.82% or 5,108 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corp accumulated 40,738 shares. Karp Mgmt Corp reported 1.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 143 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Co has 296 shares. New York-based Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp reported 1,135 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.