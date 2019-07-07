As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Increased Position; Ion Asset Management LTD Boosted Mylan N V (MYL) Position by $27.03 Million as Valuation Declined

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00 million, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 4.02M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 06/04/2018 – Mylan: Closing of Offering Expected on April 9; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 076930 Company: MYLAN; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – MYLAN LABS LTD – Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209592 March 22, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF $2.68 BLN, DOWN 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 10/05/2018 – A Mylan Unit Received April 9 Civil Investigative Demand From Commercial Litigation Branch of Justice Department; 06/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED BY MYLAN INC. AND GUARANTEED BY MYLAN N.V; 28/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE MYLAN INC.’S GUARANTEED SR UNSECURED N; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon Lays Out Plans for Second Fulfillment Center in Australia; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 15/05/2018 – Amazon had been very much against the tax from the start – even freezing one of its big construction projects in Seattle as it waited to see if the tax passed. 3/; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 91 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Co Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). David R Rahn & Assoc accumulated 5.05% or 3,342 shares. Axa invested in 2.15% or 308,817 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 95,693 were reported by Vgi Prtn Pty. Contravisory Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 34 shares in its portfolio. California-based Wetherby Asset Inc has invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cullinan Associate stated it has 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marco Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd reported 2.87% stake. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 1.01% or 142,667 shares. Kings Point accumulated 2.34% or 6,599 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation holds 40,079 shares. California-based Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Co has invested 4.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chilton Management Ltd invested in 2.78% or 17,611 shares.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11,702 shares to 2,876 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 71,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,086 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).