As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Holder Kingdon Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Cardinal Capital Management Cut Its United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Stake by $8.12 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 45.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 225,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 265,507 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, down from 491,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 92,919 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX GROUP 105.26 BLN NAIRA VS 90.64 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.99M, up from 10,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $35.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1907.5. About 3.49 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Touts Amazon’s 100 Million Prime Members to Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car At launch, customers will need to have a later-model vehicle from select carmakers like Volvo and GMC; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Truepoint stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.08% or 3,680 shares in its portfolio. M Hldgs Securities accumulated 6,642 shares. Beacon Gp has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Texas Money Management Ltd reported 23,479 shares. First Financial Bank owns 790 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Hillhouse Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 2.36% or 31,782 shares. Quinn Opportunity Lc accumulated 1,500 shares. Alexandria Cap Llc has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bowling Management Ltd Llc holds 1.37% or 4,844 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fil Ltd holds 157,685 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Natixis Lp reported 1.91% stake. 1,667 are owned by Garrison Bradford & Assoc Incorporated. Abner Herrman Brock Lc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,335 shares.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se by 19,633 shares to 270,548 shares, valued at $33.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 910,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited Com stated it has 32,373 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mairs Pwr Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 130,359 shares. Voya Inv Lc owns 40,189 shares. 124 are held by Moody Bancorp Division. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 28 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 64,313 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 21,336 shares. Smith Graham Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 157,765 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 378,683 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 54,296 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Lc invested in 0.06% or 230,748 shares. 11,535 are owned by Profund Limited Liability Corporation. Fmr Lc owns 5,382 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs has 0.01% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.34M for 14.71 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.