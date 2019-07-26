As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Holder Glynn Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; As Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Market Value Rose, Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Trimmed Its Holding

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.28. About 14,683 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 26.66% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 7,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.77 million, down from 30,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.69 million shares traded or 20.46% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%: Rising costs and labor shortage may prompt other online retailers to follow suit; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 15/05/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Big Showdown With Seattle

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) accumulated 621 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barbara Oil Communications has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 200 shares. Old West Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.16% stake. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrow accumulated 3.63% or 8,805 shares. Howe And Rusling owns 5,200 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,484 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Graybill Bartz & Associates Limited has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shine Inv Advisory has invested 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Windsor Capital Limited has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Banque Pictet & Cie accumulated 296,198 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com has 199,915 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 186 shares.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 173.58% or $0.92 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $3.80M for 15.56 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mngmt holds 173,708 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sg Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 49,958 shares. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 0% or 22,270 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 15,687 shares stake. Franklin Resource invested in 0% or 239,100 shares. Northern has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 35,073 shares. Wisconsin-based Heartland Inc has invested 0.83% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) or 1,598 shares. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.01% or 31,896 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Raymond James Fincl Ser reported 0.01% stake. Hodges Management Incorporated reported 17,000 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Lc accumulated 18,623 shares. 252,684 are held by Pacific Ridge Cap Partners.

