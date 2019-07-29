As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Trimmed Holding; Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Lowered Stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by $3.91 Million as Stock Rose

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 356 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,223 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 1,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses nearly $40 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 19/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon finally delivers an actual number of Prime subscribers. (It’s 100 million.); 14/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company:

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 91.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 46,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,513 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 51,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.21. About 306,280 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 77.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH) by 1,564 shares to 4,748 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.54 per share. EXP’s profit will be $57.03 million for 16.90 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.72% EPS growth.

