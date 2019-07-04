As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, E&G Advisors LP Has Upped by $372,020 Its Position; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Has Boosted by $360,450

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 8,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 92,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 4.02 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 06/03/2018 – @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders review of U.S. Postal Service

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (NYSE:SAP) by 2,657 shares to 49,239 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,583 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 30 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 1.59 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Arrow Finance Corporation invested in 0.19% or 18,347 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 401,334 shares. At Savings Bank holds 47,613 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.88M shares. Company National Bank holds 0% or 6,096 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Carroll Finance Assoc invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Alps Advsrs holds 0% or 9,452 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 5,356 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 0.04% or 15,146 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 221,755 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Invesco invested in 0.28% or 18.05 million shares. National Registered Invest Advisor Inc holds 0.48% or 19,054 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,025 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

