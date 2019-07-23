As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Coe Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $427,200; Lkq (LKQ) Position Boosted by 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 240 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 1,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $21.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1985.63. About 2.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 28/03/2018 – Trump is determined to take down Amazon – and it could be terrible news for HQ2; 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 49,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.05M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 3.37M shares traded or 15.21% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.01% or 21,018 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.01% or 839,635 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 90,475 shares. Fil Ltd owns 0.1% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 2.18 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 57,899 shares. Park West Asset Ltd Llc has invested 1.75% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Company owns 15,241 shares. American invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Principal Financial Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 467,995 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.05% or 5.28 million shares. Highland Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 813,935 were accumulated by Parametric Assoc. 1.31M are owned by Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 116 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 25,320 shares.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares to 20,806 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,010 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,571 were reported by Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd. Tokio Marine Asset Company Ltd reported 14,910 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 510 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Ltd. Pennsylvania Tru owns 19,548 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 3,669 shares. 2,335 are owned by Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Com. Carroll Assoc holds 0.23% or 1,390 shares in its portfolio. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,591 shares. Financial Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 75,318 shares. Mengis Inc holds 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 773 shares. 29,042 are owned by Washington. 3.92M are owned by . Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited owns 4,656 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 2.69% or 62,219 shares.