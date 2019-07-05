As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Raised Its Holding by $628,340; Autonomy Capital LP Boosted Its Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stake

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 353 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 866 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1936.99. About 1.31M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels; 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 290,198 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Deutsche Confirms Merger Talks, DWS Spikes Allianz’s Interest – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Galicia Presents A Unique Opportunity For Long-Term Investors – Seeking Alpha” on March 23, 2017. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Grupo Galicia (GGAL) a Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,994 shares to 22,741 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,200 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2019: NXST,NWS,NWSA,AMZN – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target fires latest shot in delivery wars – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FedEx Posts Weak Results For Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Volatility Still Elevated Despite Rally, Pointing To Possible Anxiety In Market – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Email API Platforms Gather Steam: VG, TWLO and AMZN in View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.