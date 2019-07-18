As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Upped Its Holding; Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Position Upped by Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 410 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, up from 3,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $17.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1992.03. About 2.56 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – President Trump has reportedly asked the postmaster general to double the shipping rates it charges Amazon and other companies, the Washington Post reports; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 05/03/2018 – ARLnow: Sources: Amazon Toured Crystal City and Rosslyn Last Week; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage The company says it is merely formalizing a practice that was already in place; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,320 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 74,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 19.04 million shares traded or 5.16% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Ledger: Trump Blocks Qualcomm Deal on Security Concerns; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Recode Daily: The Trump administration delays Singapore chipmaker Broadcom’s hostile takeover bid for U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 06/03/2018 – ISS Says Qualcomm May Lose Shareholder Support on U.S. Probe; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: United and Cintas Beat on EPS, Revenue – The Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “What the Antitrust Debate Means for Qualcomm Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Supports Qualcomm In FTC Monopoly Case – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc has 4,595 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 120,435 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Freestone Cap Limited accumulated 96,608 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Loudon Inv Management Lc accumulated 2.34% or 2,327 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa holds 0.01% or 30,953 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Ser holds 1.50 million shares. Finemark Bancorporation Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,129 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 473 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett And owns 40,559 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Altavista Wealth has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sandy Spring State Bank invested in 42,436 shares or 0.21% of the stock. D E Shaw reported 11.71 million shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 30,498 shares to 112,633 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,481 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Counsel invested in 492 shares. Avenir holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,695 shares. Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Llp has invested 5.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Middleton & Ma has 5.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 19,307 shares. Mycio Wealth Llc reported 2,850 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The owns 100,501 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability owns 16.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 76,895 shares. Scott & Selber has 5.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,530 shares. 914 were reported by Wagner Bowman Mngmt. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 3.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 8,494 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 0.74% or 4,187 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 53,211 shares or 1.44% of the stock.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Is Heading Toward More Consistent Profitability – Live Trading News” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Is Probably a Better Investment Than Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, NVCR, WGO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.