As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Moab Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position by $357,780; Emory University Has Boosted Its Position in Retrophin (RTRX) by $389,114

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $836.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 447,738 shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 201 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, down from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the International Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: Has Invested More Than $400M in Massachusetts Since 2011; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 09/05/2018 – Amazon exec calls Seattle’s proposed head tax on big businesses ‘super dangerous’; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 22/05/2018 – Amazon frontrunner in talks to buy Future Retail stake, sources say; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video)

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $301,551 activity. 2,033 shares were sold by Clague Laura, worth $43,587 on Monday, February 11. 1,769 shares valued at $37,927 were sold by REED ELIZABETH E on Monday, February 11. 2,130 shares valued at $45,667 were sold by ASELAGE STEVE on Monday, February 11.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 20,029 shares to 102,586 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,758 shares, and cut its stake in Inflarx Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs Lp owns 48,227 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 56,500 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Northern Tru reported 0% stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 135 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 98,467 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 19,214 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 2.12 million shares. 39,700 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 24,161 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com holds 6,328 shares. Sphera Funds Management holds 0.91% or 435,678 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Panagora Asset Management Inc has 406,322 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0% or 134,200 shares in its portfolio.

