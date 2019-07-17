As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Cut Position; Verizon (VZ) Holder Capital Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position by $417,897

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 111,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 112,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $985.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.89 during the last trading session, reaching $2002.01. About 1.55 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 31/03/2018 – Trump Claim About Amazon And Post Office Contradicted By AP — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,241 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, down from 282,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 2.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation owns 36,450 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Fmr reported 16.66M shares. Yhb Invest Advsr holds 2.42% or 8,665 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa owns 12,810 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc has 2.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Security National Tru Company invested 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paradigm Financial Lc stated it has 1,087 shares. Clough Cap Partners Ltd Partnership holds 4.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,319 shares. Liberty Capital has invested 3.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tudor Inv Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,819 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability invested in 0.28% or 174,155 shares. 75,568 were reported by Cambridge Invest Inc. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 1.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 1,928 shares. Smith Moore & Company has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.79 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.92 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 13,635 shares to 68,414 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 by 30,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Global Investors holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 69.24M shares. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Com holds 35,092 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Horizon Inv Serv Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,039 shares. Stellar Mgmt Ltd has 9,828 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Gm Advisory Gp Inc has invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Geode Cap Management Ltd Com owns 57.72 million shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Penobscot reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Co holds 63,042 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 17,845 shares. 133,620 are held by Dean Assocs Ltd. Invest Ltd invested in 275,241 shares or 0.95% of the stock. State Street Corporation has 0.74% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 152,020 shares. Holderness Invs holds 2.6% or 91,881 shares.