As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Boosted Holding; As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Market Value Rose, Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Decreased by $382,960 Its Stake

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 9,239 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,043 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.14M, up from 49,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,787 shares as the company's stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,021 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, down from 76,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 55,175 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 1.83% or 160,419 shares. Moreover, Scotia Cap has 1.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Asset Inc reported 631 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Company reported 7,480 shares. 1,587 were accumulated by Brown Capital Management Lc. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cambridge Advsr stated it has 123 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Int Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 814 are owned by Spinnaker Tru. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability holds 3,530 shares. Harvest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Liberty Capital Mngmt accumulated 3.26% or 3,635 shares. White Pine Inv reported 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Friess Limited Com reported 23,817 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.55M shares to 9.23 million shares, valued at $559.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 437,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.48M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (DVY).

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 3,268 shares to 32,135 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp Com (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 15,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New Cl B (NYSE:CBS).