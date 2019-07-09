As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Lowered Its Stake by $3.56 Million; As Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Share Price Declined, Holder Integre Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 479.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 30,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 30,269 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s audiobook company is sponsoring a horse named Audible; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 92.44 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Inv Prtnrs owns 4,076 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 1,394 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,598 shares. Oppenheimer & Company has invested 1.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alexandria Capital Limited Co stated it has 1,502 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Mairs And invested in 0.01% or 616 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 0.59% or 850 shares. Cap Int Ltd Ca accumulated 4.66% or 10,929 shares. Moreover, Old National Commercial Bank In has 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,045 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.22% or 1,289 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,446 shares. Baltimore reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.1% or 5,568 shares in its portfolio. Decatur holds 4.29% or 12,478 shares. Cannell Peter B And Commerce Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1,847 shares.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,129 shares to 6,203 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 7,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,570 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity.