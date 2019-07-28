As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Goodman Financial Cut Its Holding; Guggenheim Capital Has Cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Position by $1.53 Million as Stock Price Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 218,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,554 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11,000, down from 219,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $727.29M market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 439,954 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has risen 0.89% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 05/03/2018 HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – ON MARCH 1, BOARD OF CO INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS COMPRISING THE BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Digital Marketing Agency, Pyxl, Hires Former CEO of Lonely Planet and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, Daniel Houghton, as CEO; 08/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize Six Educator Superstars for Commitment to Improving Student Outcomes; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessme; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Track Record of Negative Free Operating Cash Flow; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Na; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have taken opposite stances on the “Rooney Rule” resolution; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s; 31/03/2018 – Trump Says Amazon’s `Post Office Scam’ Must Stop in Fresh Attack; 02/04/2018 – Curbed Atlanta: Report: Amazon HQ2 reps toured Atlanta but skipped Doraville site

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication stated it has 64,636 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning holds 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 14,044 shares. White Elm Capital Ltd holds 4.64% or 9,902 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1.14% or 12,844 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 1,135 shares. Veritas Investment Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 270 shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Com reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 3.69% stake. Moreover, Capwealth Ltd Co has 1.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beese Fulmer Investment Incorporated accumulated 703 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Gm Advisory owns 2,591 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs accumulated 1,098 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prns Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 190 shares. American Comml Bank reported 6,027 shares stake. Tennessee-based Argent Tru has invested 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30,996 shares to 203,744 shares, valued at $54.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 140,791 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Raymond James And Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 188,769 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 1,042 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 400,696 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 83,315 shares. Pdts Prns Lc owns 59,607 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 14,654 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.09M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Jennison Associates Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). 72,925 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 39,525 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.82 million activity.

Analysts await Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 117.65% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. HMHC’s profit will be $3.72 million for 48.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.16% EPS growth.