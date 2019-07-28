As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Fort Point Capital Partners Has Decreased Position; Shareholder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Upped Sunpower (SPWR) Stake

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 265 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,066 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 1,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is using a government stimulus package to lure Amazon to open a data center in the kingdom; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter; 16/04/2018 – Here’s a look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 107,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 322,729 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 215,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 1.04M shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has declined 8.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 10/04/2018 – Vandenberg Air Force Base’s 28-Megawatt Solar Power System from SunPower Now Fully Operational; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER OFFERING TO INVEST MORE IN U.S. IF GRANTED EXEMPTION; 18/04/2018 – SunPower: Purchase Price Was Not Disclosed; 17/04/2018 – SunPower Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – SUNPOWER GROUP – ANNOUNCES PROPOSED FOLLOW-ON SUBSCRIPTION BY EXISTING BONDHOLDERS OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2022 IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO US$70 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SunPower Sees 2Q Rev $360M-$410M; 29/03/2018 – Ross Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Dealer of the Year” Award; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER FILED A REQUEST TO EXEMPT SOME OF ITS PRODUCTS FROM U.S. SOLAR IMPORT TARIFFS; 30/05/2018 – SunPower by Stellar Solar’s Latest Episode of “Solar Cribs” Features a Military Veteran Family in Escondido, California; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CFO: DEPARTURE, NEW CFO NAMED

More notable recent SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SunPower (SPWR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SunPower Corp (SPWR) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SunPower (SPWR) Up 13% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why SunPower Corporation’s Shares Have Jumped 115.1% in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SPWR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.87 million shares or 5.59% more from 33.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 186,939 shares. 49,700 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Sei holds 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 25,882 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 115,833 shares. Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 87,172 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) or 612,000 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Shelton Capital, a California-based fund reported 898 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 316,285 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.17% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX) by 7,281 shares to 35,100 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Large Cap Value Opportunities Alphadex Fd Com Shs (FTA) by 32,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,720 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “WSJ: More Government Scrutiny Coming For Big Tech Companies – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Thursday’s Market Minute: The Eye Of Yhe Earnings Storm – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antitrust Insurance For Amazon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Capital Co Limited Partnership holds 197,074 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Garde Inc accumulated 0.69% or 2,237 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Llc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nomura Holdings owns 71,489 shares. North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth has invested 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meridian Management invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bb&T Secs Ltd accumulated 38,701 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Cibc Mkts Incorporated holds 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 117,184 shares. M Securities Inc has 6,642 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Marathon Trading Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 1,283 shares. Legal General Grp Plc stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bristol John W & Inc Ny invested 3.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 22,197 shares. Thomas White Interest has invested 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability holds 1.1% or 31,274 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,707 shares to 22,507 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 85,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).