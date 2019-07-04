As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Duquesne Family Office Has Increased Holding by $27.21 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Johnston Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 4,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,840 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03M, up from 59,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 15,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,715 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.50 million, up from 98,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS WRITES LETTER TO AMAZON’S BEZOS; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders an evaluation of the Postal Service following his criticism of Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Today Announced That The Company’s Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Has Been Given The Go Ahead And Funding Facil; 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Inv Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 874 shares. Scharf Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 238,121 shares. Product Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smithfield Trust stated it has 905 shares. 3,309 were accumulated by Cim Limited Liability Corp. Highland Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Churchill Mngmt Corporation owns 9,633 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 77,719 are owned by Utah Retirement Systems. Burke & Herbert Financial Bank owns 443 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Stockbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 8.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 128,205 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca accumulated 726 shares or 1.1% of the stock. 10,013 are owned by Cleararc Cap Inc. 187,396 are owned by Whale Rock Capital Llc.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Surges After Amazon Deal; Insys Therapeutics Shares Drop – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Growing Number of Tech Giants Looking to Move Production Out of China – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Amazon Won’t Buy Rite Aid – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bull predicts Amazon’s one-day shipping boost – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Is the Best Way to Short Google Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd holds 0.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 7,197 shares. Drexel Morgan And Co accumulated 0.31% or 1,433 shares. Beaumont Fin Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,346 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank holds 1,171 shares. Jabodon Pt accumulated 4,995 shares. Sonata Capital Gp stated it has 965 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Guardian Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 14,066 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers reported 0.15% stake. The California-based Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). New York-based Delta Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp stated it has 206,664 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 1% or 342,780 shares. 7,827 are held by Becker. M&T Comml Bank holds 179,687 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 182,381 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $3.91 million were sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Thursday, January 17. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.