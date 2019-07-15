As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Raised Holding; As Chevron New (Call) (CVX) Stock Rose, Holder Regal Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $2.86 Million

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 815% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 815 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car At launch, customers will need to have a later-model vehicle from select carmakers like Volvo and GMC; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes -adviser; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (Call) (CVX) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 23,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 23,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.97M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 3,991 shares to 14,627 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.51 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Capital Bancshares Tx reported 4,001 shares. Westover Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Miller Investment Management LP holds 0.33% or 10,220 shares in its portfolio. Reik & Co Llc invested in 18,268 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Paw Capital has invested 0.67% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rmb Limited Liability Corporation owns 90,813 shares. Schaller Invest Grp Inc holds 0.37% or 4,027 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited stated it has 0.95% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mathes accumulated 5,425 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Blue Financial Capital Incorporated holds 0.88% or 13,628 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.04% or 20,277 shares. Trustco Retail Bank Corporation N Y, New York-based fund reported 20,813 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 652,435 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc holds 5,937 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 1.55 million shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adi Mgmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt invested in 1,026 shares. The New York-based Shufro Rose & Com Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carret Asset Limited Liability holds 1,928 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. The New York-based Roosevelt Inv Group Incorporated has invested 4.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.24 million shares. Raymond James Ser Advisors invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marathon Mngmt invested in 0.38% or 477 shares. 6,193 are held by Vision Capital Mngmt. Cypress Capital Group reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,480 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.14% or 11,220 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 238,121 shares. Moreover, Hallmark Capital has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 599 shares.