As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Brighton Jones Lowered Position; 51Job (JOBS) Stock Value Rose While Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Decreased Position by $1.12 Million

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93 million, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU is asking Amazon to stop marketing a powerful facial recognition tool to police, saying law enforcement agencies could “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Seattle Expansion as City Debates New Taxes; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69M, down from 280,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 130,925 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 27.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 34,565 shares to 49,199 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 6,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Electron Corp (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Invest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Assocs has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 2.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 111,896 shares. Prudential Public holds 182,683 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H And Company owns 53,249 shares or 5.18% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Incorporated has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,253 are owned by St Johns Limited Liability Corporation. 544 are held by Accredited Incorporated. Macquarie Gru Inc Limited invested in 94,021 shares or 0.29% of the stock. De Burlo Gru Inc holds 2.54% or 7,064 shares in its portfolio. 390 are owned by Sol Management. 160,419 were accumulated by Fifth Third Natl Bank. The Georgia-based Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,769 are owned by First Interstate Retail Bank. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 715 shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 9,075 shares to 59,425 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB) by 81,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX).

Analysts await 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 28.05% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.82 per share. JOBS’s profit will be $36.86M for 32.19 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by 51job, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.18% negative EPS growth.