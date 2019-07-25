As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Boosted by $628,340 Its Position; Grisanti Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Centene (CNC) as Market Value Declined

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 353 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 866 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 2.94M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 24/05/2018 – CloudGate UNO Announces Federated Access Support for Amazon Web Services; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 188.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 62,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 95,608 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 5.22M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,600 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,010 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,022 shares to 8,023 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 11,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,663 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

